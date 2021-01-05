Troops Kill Several Bandits In Four Kaduna LGAs

Air and ground troops of Operation Thunder Strike have killed several bandits during a joint operation in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this to Channels Television on Tuesday said the bandits were sighted by the fighter jet crew of the Nigerian Air force at Yadi, adding that the location was robustly engaged, with several bandits neutralised.

He said the Nigeria Air Force platforms conducted armed reconnaissance on Monday over Albasu, Rahama, Sabon Birni, Rikau, Fadama Kanauta, Galadimawa, Kaya, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Ngede Allah, Damari, Saulawa, Takama, Kuduru, Ungwan Yako, and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road area.

The bandits, according to the commissioner, were also sighted with rustled cattle and were killed along the track connecting Kuduru and Ungwan Yako areas.

He also disclosed that other locations covered appeared calm with normal activities, as ground troops conducted clearance operations in Sabon Birni and Dogon Dawa.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed satisfaction at the success of the ongoing operations and commended the armed forces for sustaining the offensives on identified bandit enclaves obtained via credible intelligence.

The governor encouraged citizens to cooperate with the security forces by volunteering information on suspicious activities and hideouts, for decisive action towards vanquishing the criminals.

While mourning with the families that lost their loved ones on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Governor El-Rufai prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing a speedy recovery to those receiving medical attention.