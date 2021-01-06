Advertisement

Nigeria Records Highest Single-Day Record Of 1,354 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated January 6, 2021

 

Nigeria has recorded 1,354 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 92,705.

This is the highest single-day record of infections in the country.

Of the new cases, Lagos recorded the highest with 712, the FCT, 145; Plateau, 117; Kwara, 81; Kaduna, 54; Sokoto, 39; Oyo, 38; Rivers, 37; Gombe, 21; Enugu, 20; Akwa Ibom, 16; 14 each in Bauchi and Delta; 13 in Ebonyi, nine in Anambra, eight each in Taraba and Edo, three in Kano, two each in Osun and Ekiti and one in Ogun.

76,396 have, however, recovered from the virus, while 1,319 have died.

