Six Bandits Killed In Katsina

Six bandits have been killed in Katsina State, the State Police Command said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, the bandits were killed in a mop-up operation involving the police, Army, and Air Force.

The operation, he said, was conducted on January 1, adding that one G3 rifle, two AK 47 rifles, one LAR rifle, two locally-made revolver rifles and 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered.

“On 2/01/2021 based on a tip-off, the Command succeeded in recovering one (1) AK 47 rifle with thirty-two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition at Pauwa Bushland, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State,” he said.

“In the same vein, on 3/01/2021 at about 03:00hrs, armed robbers attacked the residence of a household at Mahuta village, Kafur LGA of Katsina state but the man courageously overpowered the hoodlums and snatched away one fabricated pistol with two rounds of ammunition from the robbers. An investigation is ongoing.”

This comes a week after 23 kidnapped victims were rescued by the police in collaboration with other security agencies at Lambo village in Wurma Ward of Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

While trying to foil the kidnap attempt by armed bandits numbering over 30, the police also gunned down six of the criminals, recovered 74 rustled domestic animals along with 12 motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.