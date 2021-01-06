Advertisement

Three Children Killed Playing With Grenade In Pakistan

Channels Television  
Updated January 6, 2021
File photo of Grenade used to depict the story.

 

Three children were killed and two others injured Wednesday when a grenade they found in a field exploded in northwest Pakistan, officials said. 

The four brothers and a neighbour were playing when they found the rusty grenade near a village on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar.

“The children first played with it and later hit it with a stone causing it to explode,” Mansoor Aman, a local senior police official, told AFP.

READ ALSO: Six Killed, Nine Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Local police official Aziz ur Rehman confirmed the casualties.

Accidents involving discarded ordinance are not uncommon in Pakistan’s northwest.

Old mortar, artillery shells, and other discarded ammunitions are often smuggled into the country from Afghanistan, some dating back to the Soviet war in the 1980s.

The area was also once a hub of anti-Taliban activities, with locals forming militias to fight against the insurgents.

Last year, five people were killed when a worker at a scrap metal shop tried to recycle an old mortar shell that exploded as he tampered with it.

AFP



More on World News

Senegal Announces COVID-19 Curfew On Capital

Democrats Win First Georgia Senate Runoff

ADF Militia Kills 21 Civilians In Eastern DR Congo

Nuclear Deal: Iran Steps Up Uranium Enrichment

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV