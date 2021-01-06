Troops Kill 220 Bandits, Arrest 335 Suspected Marauders In Six Months

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have within six months killed 220 bandits and arrested 335 suspected marauders who are terrorising the Northwest region of the country.

This is according to the Acting Director of the Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

At a briefing held within the Special Army Super Camp 4 Faskari in Katsina State, General Onyeuko who was represented by the Nigerian Army Defence Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, stated that 73 AK 47 rifles and 194 Dane guns were also recovered within the period under review.

The operation flagged off by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai on July 6th, 2020 was part of the activities marking the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration with the aim of reinforcing the existing Operation HADARIN DAJI to effectively flush out bandits, cattle rustlers, Kidnappers and other sundry criminals within the region.

According to the army spokesman, a total of 5,032 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 568 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, and 156 live cartridges were equally repossessed by the troops.

He said 197 bandits’ camps and hideouts including the notorious ‘Dangote Triangle’ and several bandits’ logistics bases were destroyed within the period.

Colonel Iliyasu while reeling out details of the troops’ exploits revealed that illegal miners and bandit informants were also arrested within the six months period.

“Also, 326 illegal miners, 147 bandits informants, and collaborators, 14 bandits arms suppliers, 24 rustled cattle marketers and 46 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.

“Similarly, a total of 7,761 cows, 1,867 sheep/rams, and 4 Camels were recovered and given back to the owners by troops within the period. It is also heartwarming to note that, a total of 642 kidnapped victims were rescued by the valiant troops, and these include the rescued 344 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara.

“Also within the period, the gallant troops successfully foiled 165 bandits’ attacks and 81 kidnap attempts.

“Furthermore, some Civil-Military Cooperation projects and activities were conducted to support some host communities within the Operational area of Operation SAHEL SANITY.

“These includes; distribution of palliatives to locals and renovations of medical facilities at Faskari and Kauran Namoda communities in Katsina and Zamfara States respectively.

“Conduct of Free Medical Outreaches and distribution of palliatives to locals and flood victims at Koko-Besse and Bagudo LGA of Kebbi State and payment of compensation to farmers whose farmlands were affected as a result of the ongoing operation and due to the expansion of the Special Army Super Camp IV Faskari in Katsina State.

“It is pertinent to note that a few setbacks were recorded as a result of engagements with bandits during the conduct of operations within the period under review. Such is the regrettable loss of 2 Officers and 4 brave soldiers who paid the supreme price in the cause of defending the dignity of our people.

“These acts of criminalities orchestrated by the bandits have hitherto posed danger and threats to the peace and security of the people thereby crippling social and economic activities in the region.

“Since the flag off, the Exercise which subsequently dovetailed into a real-time operation, there is no doubt that significant improvements have been made in bringing peace and stability in the North West west region as evidenced in the massive resumption of socio-economic activities with little or no threats to lives and property.

“The tremendous successes achieved since the operation started could not have been possible without the sacrifice, commitment and gallantry exhibited by the professional soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

“After diligent review of the numerous successes achieved so far and the need to finally eliminate all the remnant security challenges within the region, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai during his last visit to Special Army Super Camp IV Faskari on 21 December 2020 graciously extended the duration of Operation SAHEL SANITY to last till March 2021 in order to consolidate on the gains so far achieved.

“During the visit, he urged the troops not to rest on their oars but continue to sustain the tempo of the operation and dominate the entire region with confidence building patrols, ambushes, and clearance operations until the remnant bandits and other criminal elements are completely eliminated from the region.

“The gallant troops of Op SAHEL SANITY are hereby commended for their gallantry, sacrifices, successes, and professionalism exhibited within the period of Operation. The people of the northwest zone of the country are also appreciated for their cooperation in providing timely information leading to the success of the operations.

“They are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation. They are further reassured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restore total peace in the zone and indeed the country.

“The entire press family both in this zone and beyond are also appreciated for their professionalism, patriotism and unequaled commitment in our quest to restoring peace and normalcy in the northwest zone of our dear country,” Colonel Iliyasu stated.