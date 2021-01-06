Trump Tells Supporters To ‘Go Home’ After Storming Of US Capitol

President Donald Trump told his supporters on Wednesday to “go home” after they stormed the US Capitol following a rally during which he repeated his spurious claims of election fraud.

At the same time as he told his supporters to go home, Trump repeated his incendiary allegations that the November 3 election won by Democrat Joe Biden was “stolen.”

“I know your pain,” Trump said in a one-minute video on Twitter. “”We had an election that was stolen from us.

“But you have to go home now,” he said. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol after his nearby rally, disrupting a joint session of Congress being held to confirm Biden’s victory.

AFP