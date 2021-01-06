US Election Process Worse Than That Of Third World Countries – Trump

US President Donald Trump says the nation’s electoral process is worse than that of third world countries.

“They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night,” he tweeted on Wednesday as the Democratic Party won the first of two Georgia run-offs. “The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!”

They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

READ ALSO: Trump Orders Ban On WeChat Pay And Other ‘Chinese’ Apps

Trump had equally called on his vice, Mike Pence to reject the outcome of November’s presidential poll.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval,” he said in another tweet. “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Working For Georgia

Democrat’s Reverend Raphael Warnock’s victory, projected earlier by multiple US networks overnight, capped a gruelling nine-week runoff campaign and puts Georgia’s other knife-edge race in the spotlight for its potential to impact the balance of power in Washington.

“I promise you this tonight: I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia,” Warnock said in a live stream to supporters.

Should Republicans lose the second race it would be a political debacle just hours before Trump is expected to suffer another bitter blow when Congress affirms Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Multiple Republicans have signalled they will try to block the certification of the vote.

But their numbers appear slim and the House and Senate are all but guaranteed to reject the effort and certify the Electoral College results.

Warnock, 51, made history as just the third African American to win a Senate seat from the South. He defeated Kelly Loeffler, a 50-year-old businesswoman appointed to the Senate in December 2019.

In the second race, Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign manager said in a statement that once all votes are counted they “fully expect” Ossoff will have defeated his Republican opponent.