Veteran Yoruba Actress, Orisabunmi, Dies At 60

Veteran actress in Yoruba movies, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, is dead.

She died in the late hours of Tuesday, January 5 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

She was 60.

The news of her death was confirmed by the President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin.

The Governor of TAMPAN in Oyo State, Mrs Rose Odika also confirmed the incident noting that the actress died of a brief illness after two days in the hospital.

A senior TAMPAN member, Tunde Ola-Yusuff, also broke the news of her death in a Facebook post.

“ADIEU She left without a Goodbye. The sudden death of Mrs Fokake Aremu (ORISABUNMI) has been announced.

“Really a shock on everyone Iya Oosa, may God rest your Soul among the righteous. R I P,” Ola-Yusuff posted on Facebook.

Orisabunmi’s death comes a few months after the death of her ex-husband Jimoh Aliu, better known as Aworo, who died on September 17, 2020.

Orisabunmi was famous for the role of an Ifa priestess with magical powers and some other mysterious manifestations.