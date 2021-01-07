Advertisement

China Cancels $28 Million Of DR Congo Debt To Help COVID-19 Fight

Channels Television  
Updated January 7, 2021
A DR Congo flag.

 

China has cancelled a part of the debt owed by DR Congo to help the sub-Saharan giant fight the coronavirus epidemic, the Congolese presidency said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the gesture to put 180 million yuan ($28 million, 23 million euros) back into government coffers during a visit to the country this week.

Wang also offered a further $15 million to support wider development efforts.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Morocco Approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine

China is a major investor in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the US have estimated that Chinese entities have extended more than $2.4 billion in loans over the past two decades.

“The cancellation of the debt should enable the DRC to fight effectively against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Congolese presidency said in a press release.

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected on March 10, DR Congo has officially registered 18,738 cases and 610 deaths.

AFP



More on Africa

Ghana Army Steps In To Quell Parliament Clash Ahead Of Swearing-In

Protests Erupt In Senegal Capital Dakar Over COVID-19 Curfew

ADF Militia Kills 21 Civilians In Eastern DR Congo

Niger Declares National Mourning Over Jihadists’ Killing Of 100 Villagers

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV