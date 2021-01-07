Kaduna PDP Spokesman, Four Others Arraigned Over Aborted Sex Party

The Kaduna State Government has arraigned five persons for alleged attempted adultery and organising a nude party in breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

Among those arraigned on Thursday was the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna, Abraham Alberah, who is also the husband of Aisha Yakubu, the owner of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant – the purported venue of the aborted sex party scheduled to hold on December 27, 2020.

Others were those operating the restaurant, the staff working there, and the customers who organised the party.

They were brought before Magistrate Benjamin Nok of the Magistrate Court sitting in the state capital on allegations of flouting the COVID-19 protocols and acting immorally.

The document containing the charges filed against them stated that the nude party had already begun when policemen arrived at the scene.

It read, Violation of partial lockdown order of the Kaduna State Government 2020, criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit an offence to wit public nuisance, obscene or indecent act, gross indecency, and adultery. On December 27, 2020, at about 21:30 hours, credible information was received at Sabon Tasha Police Station to the effect that a sex party was organised by some unknown persons to hold at a venue called Asher Guest Lounge located at Court Road, Sabon Tasha at Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State to hold at about 19.00 hours. On receipt of the information, a team of policemen from Sabon Tasha Police Station rushed down to the scene mentioned above and found the said lounge filled up with over 50 youths both male and female dancing almost naked with no face mask on any of them. On sighting the policemen, the whole of the arena became chaotic as the said youths jumped from one corner to the other and escaped over the fence. Three suspects were arrested – Mr Abraham Alberah, Umar Rufai, and Suleiman Lemona while two others – Chimezie Kenneth, who organised the party and Marvellous Akpan, who disseminated the information (sic).

The accused persons pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

They were, however, granted bail by Magistrate Nok in the sum of N100,000 each with a surety who must own property in Abuja.

He later adjourned the case until January 20, 2021, for trial.