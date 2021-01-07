Alleged Molestation: Court Grants Bail To Deeper Life High School Principal, Six Others

The Magistrate’s Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital has granted the Principal of Deeper Life High School Uyo and six others bail in the sum of N500,000 each.

Also, two minors who were involved in the case of alleged sexual abuse and molestation of an eleven-year-old student of the school were released to their parents.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Ndidi Solomon, and others including Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, Joseph Ikenna were arraigned on Thursday at the Magistrate’s Court in connection with the case.

When the case was read, counsel to the accused applied for bail for them, noting that the alleged offence is bailable.

The Magistrate in charge of the Court then granted all the accused person bail in the sum of N500,000 each while the two minors among them were released to their parents.

The case was then adjourned to 20th January 2021 for an accelerated hearing.

Speaking to Channels Television at the court premises, counsel to the petitioner, David Okokon said he is committed to ensuring that justice is served.

Counsel to the accused persons, however, declined comments on the case.

The presiding Magistrate warned all parties involved in the case to avoid unguarded media comments that could negatively affect the court process.

The accused persons are facing four charges bordering on sexual molestation, maltreatment, starvation, and negligence.

Channels Television correspondent present at the proceedings was prevented from taking visuals of the accused persons.