Toddler Hit By Stray Bullet During Boko Haram Attack In Yobe

A toddler was hit by a stray bullet on Wednesday when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Geidam town in Yobe State.

During the attack, the insurgents burned the residence of the former chairman of Geidam Local Government Area, Mulima Mato, as well as some shops in the central city.

Channels Television had reported the incident shortly after it occurred, as the attackers also carted a large number of drugs at the General Hospital in Geidam.

Although nobody was reported to have been killed, the toddler hit by a stray bullet was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

In his reaction, Governor Mai Mala Buni commiserated with the people of Geidam, saying the attack was most unfortunate.

“The attack came at a time when there is a general improvement in peace and security across the state.

“The general improvement in security and support provided by the government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood,” he was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed.

According to the governor, the attack will not, however, deter the state government in its efforts to rebuild, reconstruct, and rehabilitate communities initially destroyed by the insurgents.

He commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and move forward.

Governor Buni stated, “The government and people of Yobe State will continue to partner with the security agencies for the full return of peace and security across the state.”

He, therefore, directed the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide emergency support to the residents and take stock of the destructions resulting from the attack.

On his part, the SEMA Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammed Goje, revealed that the agency had already begun taking stock of the damages caused by the attack.

He said he led the team to Geidam to assess the situation and identify the areas where immediate intervention to provide succour to the people were needed.