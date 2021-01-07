We Met The Best Team In England, Solskjaer Admits After Fourth Semi-Final Loss In Two Years

Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday admitted that Manchester City were a better side following his team’s 0-2 loss to their city rivals in the semi-final of the League Cup.

It was United’s fourth semi-final loss in two years with John Stones and Fernandinho the unlikely goalscorers for Guardiola’s men, who will face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in the final at Wembley on April 25.

“It’s not psychological, sometimes you meet good teams in the semis,” said Solskjaer, whose side also lost to City at this stage of the competition last season.

“We met the best team in England and for me we didn’t have enough today.

“But we’re getting closer. This is a much better Manchester United compared to a year ago in those semis, that’s positive but not enough.”

Mourinho was United boss the last time they lifted a trophy in 2017 and the Red Devils’ wait for silverware under Solskjaer continue.

Guardiola had also dedicated the victory to club legend, Colin Bell, a day after the City great died aged 74.

“That’s for him and his family. This person helps to build something for this club,” said Guardiola about Bell who scored 152 goals in 492 appearances for City during a 13-year career in which he won five major trophies.

“It is an incredible victory for us to beat United away and reach another final and, especially today, it is for him.”

City players warmed up in number eight shirts in honour of Bell’s old number.

A minute’s silence was held before kick-off with Bell’s former teammate Mike Summerbee reduced to tears as he watched on from the stands.