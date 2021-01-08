Alleged Unlawful Assembly: Again Sowore’s Bail Application Suffers Setback

The bail application filed by Omoyele Sowore and four others has again suffered a temporary setback.

The application suffered a setback, this time, following the failure of the Nigeria Police Force to produce the defendants in Court.

In an interview with journalists on Friday at the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, the lawyer to the Defendants, Marshal Abubakar said the Police claim to have handed the case file to a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for further prosecution.

READ ALSO: Fact-Check: Did Obama Warn Africans Against Taking COVID-19 Vaccines?

He explains that the DIG who was called to produce the Defendants claimed to have handed the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution on the instruction of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Sowore and the other defendants are standing trial for alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and inciting public disturbance.

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja had earlier on Tuesday fixed today, January 8, for ruling on the bail application filed on behalf of Sowore and four others.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello was expected to rule on the bail application today.

The court also on Tuesday ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Force CIID facility in Area 10, following complaints by Sowore that they were denied food and medical attention at the Kuje Correctional Centre.