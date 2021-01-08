Advertisement

Capitol Siege: US Education Secretary Resigns From Trump’s Cabinet

Updated January 8, 2021
In this file photo taken on March 27, 2020 US Secretary of Education Betsy Devos speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC. JIM WATSON / AFP

 

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday became the second member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet to quit over a mob attack on the US Capitol, saying he helped incite the violence.

 

“That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” DeVos said in a letter to Trump published in several US media outlets.

