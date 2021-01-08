COVID-19: Hungary Extends Lockdown To February 1

Hungary has extended partial lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus until February 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday.

The measures — including a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am, a ban on gatherings, mandatory mask-wearing in public, and online tuition for high schools and universities — were brought in as part of a state of emergency in place since November 11.

“The (government’s) operational taskforce has decided to extend the restrictions currently in place until February 1,” Orban said during a state media interview.

“As long as there are not enough vaccines, we will stick to the restrictions we have,” he said.

The prime minister said primary schools and kindergartens can remain open.

On Friday, Hungary reported 115 new deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the country’s overall death toll to 10,440, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals reached 5,297, with 372 on ventilators.

