Certificate Forgery: Why APC’s Suit Against Obaseki Was Dismissed – Court

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Saturday dismissed the alleged certificate forgery suit filed against the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

The suit was instituted against the governor by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a chieftain of the party, Williams Edobor, following the Edo State governorship election.

Delivering the judgement in the suit on Saturday, Justice Ahmed Mohammed said the plaintiffs relied on the photocopied document presented by Governor Obaseki without getting in touch with the university to verify the authenticity of the said certificate.

He stated that no iota of truth was brought before the court by the plaintiffs who alleged forgery, saying it was a criminal matter, but the claimants were unable to prove their case.

The judge held that the Deputy Registrar (Legal) of the University of Ibadan had given evidence in the suit that the university duly issued the certificate to Governor Obaseki.

He noted that the governor was duly and properly admitted to study Classics which was later renamed Classical Studies in 1976 and graduated in 1979.

According to Justice Mohammed, the plaintiffs failed to prove their allegations of forgery against Governor Obaseki, and, thereby, the case is dismissed.

But the judge did not award any cost against the plaintiffs.

Counsels to both parties in the suit had closed their cases after presenting witnesses and evidence to the court.

Lawyer to the plaintiffs, Akin Olujimi, had on Thursday adopted his final written address, asking the court to affirm their position that the governor presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and was unfit to occupy the office.

But his submission was rejected by Governor Obaseki’s counsel, Ken Mozia, who urged the court to dismiss the suit over what he described as the plaintiff’s failure to prove their case.

Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in the September 19, 2020 poll to secure another term in office.