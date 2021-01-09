Advertisement

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,500 For Third Day, 12 More Deaths

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated January 9, 2021
Nigeria recorded cases of coronavirus beyond 1,500 for the third consecutive day on Friday, data has revealed.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country released the data in a late-night tweet.

It disclosed that 1,544 new cases were reported from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The agency had confirmed 1,565 and 1,664 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

While Friday’s figure was the third-highest since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, Lagos topped the states with new infections, reporting 739 more cases.

It was followed by Plateau and the FCT which reported 168 and 153 new cases while the others had infections less than 100.

They include Oyo – 91, Nasarawa – 90, Rivers – 80, Kaduna – 35, Edo – 33, Kano – 29, Ogun – 21, Delta – 19, Sokoto – 16, and Ebonyi – 11.

Others are Akwa Ibom – 11, Enugu – 10, Osun – 10, Niger – nine, Bauchi – eight, Kebbi – eight, Katsina – two, and Taraba – one.

Similarly, the NCDC noted that the nation’s death toll rose to 1,342 after 12 more infected people lost the fight to the disease.

On the other hand, 575 more people who had been infected were successfully treated and discharged, bringing the recoveries in the country so far to 78,552,

According to the health agency, 1,011,584 samples have been collected and tested across the country as of 9am on Saturday.

Of the figures, 97,478 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed while the nation has a total of 17,584 active cases.

See the figures according to the states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos34,8756,32028,303252
FCT13,2245,3637,754107
Kaduna5,7524225,27555
Plateau5,5494535,05046
Oyo4,2487593,43554
Rivers3,8184403,31365
Edo3,0291782,732119
Ogun2,6262502,34234
Kano2,4183112,03770
Delta1,9631741,73752
Ondo1,863591,76341
Katsina1,673591,58727
Kwara1,4953701,09431
Enugu1,455591,37521
Gombe1,3593211,00137
Ebonyi1,131291,07230
Abia1,0828598611
Bauchi1,07917988317
Nasarawa1,05171332513
Osun1,0464997324
Borno8234973836
Imo7893074316
Bayelsa5607446521
Benue5537346911
Akwa Ibom476763919
Adamawa47120823825
Sokoto47115329820
Niger4638136913
Ekiti426164037
Jigawa4103136811
Anambra3647027420
Taraba226281917
Kebbi2232818213
Yobe201491448
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032


