No NIN, No Registration Of Vehicles, Says FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory for all categories of vehicle registration.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the move, which is in total compliance with the presidential directives, would commence from the second quarter of the year.

“Beginning from the second quarter of this year (2021), if you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN. This is part of the security checks,” FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, was quoted as saying.

“So once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate Intelligence gathering for the security of lives and properties.”

The FRSC had mandated all applicants of the National Driver’s Licence in the country to present their National Identification Number before they could be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.

Earlier, the Nigerian Communication Commission ordered telecommunications companies to deactivate telephone lines of subscribers who failed to link their phones to their National Identity Number.