Obaseki Hails Court Verdict, Says Ruling ‘Victory For Truth, Rule Of Law’

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed the certificate forgery suit instituted brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the judgement is a triumph of the rule of law and a testament to the fact that truth would prevail ultimately no matter how vehemently detractors push lies in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

“The verdict of the Federal High Court, delivered by Honourable Justice Ahmed Mohammed is well-received and a victory for the rule of law. It was a most needless attempt by desperate individuals trying to undo the will of the people through the backdoor but we are happy today that justice and truth have prevailed,” he said.

“My profound gratitude goes to the judiciary who have stood indefatigably for truth and justice; the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR); my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); our party leaders and members; my teeming supporters; the good people of Edo State and all Nigerians.”

The governor said the verdict has confirmed once again that Edo people were well-guided in trusting him to lead them in the September 19th governorship election.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to prioritising the “development of the statenot minding the darts thrown by those who are embittered by their loss and continue their attempt to put spanner in the works even when they have been roundly beaten on all fronts.”