Pope Francis To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

Updated January 9, 2021
This photo taken and handout on January 6, 2021 by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis holding a live streamed Angelus prayer for the Epiphany, from the library of the apostolic palace in the Vatican. Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
This photo, taken and handed out on January 6, 2021, by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis holding a live-streamed Angelus prayer for the Epiphany, from the library of the apostolic palace in the Vatican. Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

 

Pope Francis has called opposition to the coronavirus vaccine “suicidal denial” urging people to get the jab and saying he would get vaccinated himself next week.

“Next week, we will start to do it here (in the Vatican) and I made an appointment, we must do it,” he told Canale 5 in segments released on Saturday from an interview set to be broadcast the next day.

“There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated,” the pontiff said.

 

