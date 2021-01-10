20 Die In Bauchi Road Crash

At least 20 people have been reported killed in a road accident along Bauchi – Maiduguri expressway near Tirwun village a suburb of Bauchi capital city.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command Ahmed Wakili confirmed the accident to Channels Television and he says the corpses have been deposited in the ATBU Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

According to Wakili the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon as a result of a head-on collision involving two commercial vehicles; a Volkswagen Golf heading from Misau to Bauchi and a Hummer Bus heading to Maiduguri from Jos.

One of the vehicles was reported to have gone up in flames and its occupants got burnt beyond recognition.

Out of 22 passengers involved in the accident only two survived and are said to be receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi.