George Obiozor Emerges President Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States Professor George Obiozor emerges new President General of the Igbo socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He scored 304 votes to beat two other contestants to emerge the winner in a just-concluded election at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

Present at the election were the Governors of Imo and Ebonyi State, Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Minister of Science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Andy Uba, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Gary Igariwe, ArchBishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma and a host of other senators and lawmakers from the southeast and south-south.

Before the election today, Professor Obiozor had emerged as a consensus candidate at Imeobi meeting convened by the Nwodo-led executive of Ohaneze Ndigbo, but his emergence was described as unconstitutional by some aspirants.

The 78-year-old professor was Nigeria’s ambassador to the united states from 2004 to 2008.

He was also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Former High Commissioner to Cyprus, and also former Nigeria’s former ambassador to Israel, from 1999 to 2003.