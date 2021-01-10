Advertisement

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Activates Oxygen Plant, Says Disease Not A Hoax

Channels Television  
Updated January 10, 2021
A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

 

The Lagos State Government has activated the oxygen plant at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba. 

“In the midst of increasing #COVID19 cases, we have some good news from our Infectious Diseases Hospital,” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State tweeted on his handle on Sunday.

“We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much needed oxygen to patients. The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour.”

READ ALSO: Reddington Hospital Launches Armoured Shield Isolation Centre

He reiterated that the Lagos State Government is working to ensure all COVID-19 patients in the commercial centre get the best care.

As the number of cases continue to rise in Lagos State and Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, warned people against thinking that the virus is a hoax.

“Lagosians, #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax,” the governor said about the disease which was first reported in Nigeria in February.

“You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones.”



More on Coronavirus

German COVID-19 Deaths Top 40,000 As Merkel Warns Of ‘Hardest Weeks’

UK Helps Raise $1 Billion In Global Vaccine Donations

Officials Say Belgium Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000

COVID-19: Reddington Hospital Launches Armoured Shield Isolation Centre

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV