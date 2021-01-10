COVID-19: Lagos Govt Activates Oxygen Plant, Says Disease Not A Hoax

The Lagos State Government has activated the oxygen plant at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

“In the midst of increasing #COVID19 cases, we have some good news from our Infectious Diseases Hospital,” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State tweeted on his handle on Sunday.

“We have activated a new oxygen plant which will help by providing much needed oxygen to patients. The plant will supplement oxygen supply to about 300 cylinders per day and 6 cylinders per hour.”

READ ALSO: Reddington Hospital Launches Armoured Shield Isolation Centre

He reiterated that the Lagos State Government is working to ensure all COVID-19 patients in the commercial centre get the best care.

As the number of cases continue to rise in Lagos State and Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, warned people against thinking that the virus is a hoax.

“Lagosians, #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax,” the governor said about the disease which was first reported in Nigeria in February.

“You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones.”

Lagosians, #COVID19 is not a glamorous disease, neither is it a hoax. You need to follow the safety guidelines to safeguard your friends and loved ones. In the midst of increasing #COVID19 cases, we have some good news from our Infectious Diseases Hospital. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) January 10, 2021