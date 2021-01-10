NSCDC Parades Suspected Child-Traffickers In Calabar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded two suspected child traffickers in Calabar.

The traffickers were heading to Ogun state with some children in their possession when they were intercepted.

Speaking with Channels television at the Defence Headquarters in Calabar, the State’s Commandant, Majekodunmi Abidemi, explained that the suspects were nabbed by officers who were on the normal business of trailing people and agents involved in child trafficking across Cross River State.

Mr Abidemi said investigations suggest that the two traffickers are of a crime syndicate operating within the state.

A search for the mastermind behind the operations of the cartel has begun while the victims would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigations.