Advertisement

Offices Burnt As Fire Engulfs Part Of Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters

Channels Television  
Updated January 10, 2021

 

There has been a fire outbreak at the Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja, on Sunday morning, affecting some offices.

The Service confirmed the incident via its Twitter handle, adding that the fire has been contained by the Federal Fire Service and other agencies around the airport.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, they have assured the public that the incident would not affect their services.

Efforts to get across to the public relations officer, to help gain access into the building, proved futile as he was not available to take his calls.

READ ALSO: Military Kills 50, Recover Livestock In Katsina And Zamfara States

 

 

 



More on Local

BREAKING: George Obiozor Emerges President Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Popular House On The Rock Pastor Dies Of COVID-19, Adefarasin Mourns

Gov Buni Commends Military For Repelling Gujba Attack

Military Kills 50, Recover Livestock In Katsina And Zamfara States

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV