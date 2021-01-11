10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Lagos

Ten suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued on Monday by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects were apprehended in an early morning operation in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Saturday.

Their arrest, Uwujaren said, following credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.

READ ALSO: Bonny Residents Protest Incessant Pirate Attacks, Killings

The anti-graft agency listed suspects as Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo Gbemileke, Oseni Omotayo, Emmanuel Fakiyesi, Rasheed Ogunlana, Oladunni Segun, Sowunmi Rotimi and Efetobore Wilfred.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included cars, mobile phones, laptop computers, passports, a digital video recorder and a cheque-book.

According to EFCC spokesman, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.