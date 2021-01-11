Corps Member Accused Of Killing Boyfriend Arrested In Akwa Ibom

A female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Chidinma Oduma Pascaline, has been arrested by the police in Akwa Ibom State for allegedly killing a man suspected to be her boyfriend.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon confirmed the arrest in a telephone conversation with Channels Television on Monday.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, who ordered the corps member’s arrest also directed a thorough investigation into the matter.

“The lady has been arrested by the police and she is already in our custody. The Police Commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter and as soon as the investigation is over the matter will be charged to court,” he said.

“On Sunday around 11 am, we received a distress call from our control room and so we had to send our policemen to No 219 Abak road, where one Chidinma Oduma Pascaline, a youth corper who is serving at Edet Akpan Avenue Uyo, was at the verge of being lynched by an irate mob.”

The police spokesman explained that during the preliminary investigation, she informed the police that one Akwaowo Japhet of No 219 Abak road, Uyo took her to his house.

“She said while in the house, Akwaowo Japhet picked up a machete and attempted to kill her but she was able to dispossess him and used the same machete on him which led to his death,” he added.