Gov Zulum Facilitates Enrolment Of 1,163 IDP Children In School

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has facilitated the enrolment of a total of 1,163 children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps into primary schools.

This was announced on Monday in a Facebook post on the official handle of the Governor of Borno State.

The children had been out of school since the displacement of their parents and guardians, by Boko Haram, following attacks on communities they lived.

“In the third and final day of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s humanitarian trip to Damasak, in the shores of Lake Chad, a total of 1,163 children of Internally Displaced Persons were enrolled into primary school after the governor supervised the enrollment campaign.

“The pupils who hailed Guzamala and Abadam local government areas in northern Borno had been out of school since the displacement of their parents and guardians, by Boko Haram, following attacks on communities they lived,” the Facebook post read in part.

The Governor in his address appealed to parents to allow their children to enroll in schools. He noted that where functional schools are provided by the government, social welfare assistance from the government will eventually be restricted to parents who allow their children and wards to attend schools whether western or combined curriculum of Islamic and western education.

He also addressed Secondary School leaving students, promising them that the state government will support them to actualize their dreams in life.

Zulum had earlier traveled to Damasak on Saturday morning and launched the distribution of water pumps, fertilizer, seeds, chemicals, and N5,000 cash to each of 1,200 irrigation farmers embarking on food cultivation this dry season.

The following day, Sunday, the governor supervised the distribution of food combinations to 10,000 internally displaced families in need of support.

Damasak, headquarters of the Mobbar local government area in northern Borno, is a former stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents before it was liberated with citizens now resettled by Zulum.