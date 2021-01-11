I’ve Never Regretted Joining Arsenal – Ozil

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil says he does not regret moving to the North London side in spite of the recent controversies surrounding his stay at the Premier League team.

“Of course – there have been many ups and downs so far, but all in all I’ve never regret my decision to join Arsenal,” the former Real Madrid player said when asked if he ever enjoyed playing for Arsenal during a tweet chat on Monday.

“And to be honest the last couple of games before the corona break in February & March 2020 made really a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed that time a lot and I’ve thought we’re really on a very positive way. But after the break things unfortunately changed.”

Ozil who has been frozen out of the Arsenal side since the closing part of last season, and does not appear to be in coach Mikel Arteta’s plans. He has been linked with a move to several teams including Fenerbahce in Turkey and MLS side DC United.

“This city … #throwback #Istanbul,” the player had recently tweeted alongside a photo of himself, further fueling speculations about a move to the Turkish side. Fenerbahce chairman Ali Koc had reportedly been in London to persuade the 32-year-old player of Turkish origin to join them.

The World Cup winner signed for Arsenal in 2013 and is the highest-paid player in the Premier League club’s history on a reported £350,000 ($480,000) a week.

Although the player had expressed frustration with his recent treatment and is enduring a turbulent time at the Emirates Stadium. Earlier in 2019, Ozil stirred controversy when he criticised China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslim population in Xinjiang in a social media post, with the Gunners distancing themselves from his comments.