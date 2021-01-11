Advertisement

VIDEO: Police Arrest 45 More Fun Seekers At Lagos Nightclub

Channels Television  
Updated January 11, 2021

 

Police in Lagos have apprehended 45 fun seekers at a nightclub in the Maroko area of the Victoria Island axis of the state.

Channels Television gathered that the fun seekers were arrested by the security operatives in the early hours of Monday.

In this screengrab taken on January 11, 2021, the police parade some fun seekers arrested in Lagos State.

 

Their arrest followed similar raids on the two nightclubs in Victoria Island and Surulere areas of the state on Friday night.

Two hundred and thirty-seven fun seekers who were arrested during the operations had been arraigned by the police.

A screengrab taken on January 11, 2021, shows some fun seekers arrested in Lagos State.

 

The police had also arrested 95 other fun seekers during a raid on criminal hideouts in the Ketu and Ikeja areas of the state.

As the state continues to record hundreds of cases daily, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has insisted that the enforcement operation on COVID-19 protocols would continue.

Some of the fun seekers arrested by the police in Lagos State are paraded on January 11, 2021.

 

Apart from retaining its position as the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, Lagos has recorded huge infections of the virus since the second wave began.

Despite this grim reality, many residents, as well as business outfits, especially nightclubs in the nation’s commercial hub have refused to adhere to the safety protocols.

Some of the fun seekers arrested by the police in Lagos State on January 11, 2021.

 



