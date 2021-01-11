VIDEO: Police Arrest 45 More Fun Seekers At Lagos Nightclub

Police in Lagos have apprehended 45 fun seekers at a nightclub in the Maroko area of the Victoria Island axis of the state.

Channels Television gathered that the fun seekers were arrested by the security operatives in the early hours of Monday.

Their arrest followed similar raids on the two nightclubs in Victoria Island and Surulere areas of the state on Friday night.

Two hundred and thirty-seven fun seekers who were arrested during the operations had been arraigned by the police.

The police had also arrested 95 other fun seekers during a raid on criminal hideouts in the Ketu and Ikeja areas of the state.

As the state continues to record hundreds of cases daily, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has insisted that the enforcement operation on COVID-19 protocols would continue.

Apart from retaining its position as the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, Lagos has recorded huge infections of the virus since the second wave began.

Despite this grim reality, many residents, as well as business outfits, especially nightclubs in the nation’s commercial hub have refused to adhere to the safety protocols.