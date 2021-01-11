Police Ban Illegal Use Of Sirens, Tinted Glasses, Others In Zamfara

Police authorities in Zamfara State have announced that a ban has been placed on the unauthorised and illegal use of sirens, revolving lights, tinted glasses, unregistered, covered, and spy plate numbers in the state.

The ban is with immediate effect.

This was announced on Monday by the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Abutu Yaro.

The Commissioner has therefore directed all Area Commanders, DPO’s and Police Tactical Units to ensure absolute compliance with the directive and the full enforcement of other traffic regulations.

He also instructed officers of the force to arrest and persecute violators of this order and other traffic regulations.

The Police Boss in the state stated unequivocally that any person caught violating this law will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He urged members of the public to be more law-abiding and co-operate with the police and other relevant security agencies in the effort to eradicate criminal activities in the state.