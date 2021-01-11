Richard Branson Loses 96-Year-Old Mum To COVID-19

Popular billionaire and founder of Virgin Group, Richard Branson has announced the demise of his 96-year-old mother after a battle with COVID-19.

In a tweet via his official account, the business magnet made the announcement on Monday saying, “rather than mourn her loss, I wanted to celebrate her wonderful life & the joy she brought to so many.”

He also in a blog post shared details of the life of his mother, Eve Branson.

“I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s relatives and friends right now, my mum Eve has also passed away from Covid. She held on for one last victory, managing to fight off the virus, but had expended all of her energy in the process.

“One of my wonderful sisters, Vanessa, and nephew Louis were with her until the end, as were the wonderful nurses who she entertained with tales from her life and much laughter over glasses of whisky. Rather than mourn her loss, I want to celebrate her wonderful life, her tremendous spirit, the joy she brought to so many, and the love she gave us all,” Branson wrote in his blog post.

He added that his mother was 96-years-old, but had the same enthusiasm and energy she had when he was a boy.

“As for so many of us in these days of Covid, it feels so strange that the person who has always been there for us, with such zest for life, is gone.

“My sisters Lindy and Vanessa and I were so lucky to grow up with mum and dad as our parents, instilling values that have lasted a lifetime. They taught us the importance of hard work, of not taking yourself too seriously, of treating people how you wish to be treated, of entrepreneurship, and so much more. They showed us how the family is the most important thing in the world, and surrounded us with love and encouragement,” he narrated in the post.

Branson’s father died in 2011. Together, they had three kids including his sister’s Lindy and Vanessa.