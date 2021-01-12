COVID-19: Nigeria Women Football League Postpone Week Five Games

The board of the Nigeria Women Football League have announced the postponement of Week five matches to attend to the issue of collation and validation of COVID-19 test being conducted by the premiership clubs.

The NWFL secretariat confirmed that the clubs have failed to meet up with the directives on COVID-19 test for players and team officials.

“The NWFL do not want to take the risk with any of the clubs going by the fresh wave of increased Covid-19 infections due to the new variants of the deadly disease which have left more people dead in Nigeria than before,” Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode said on Monday

“We are currently verifying and validating results sent in by some of the 14 clubs not up to half of the clubs in the league.

“We are also going to verify the authenticity of the test centres sent in by the clubs from the Federal Ministry of Health and the relevant state’s Ministry of Health, going by the reports that some clubs are going to unapproved centres to conduct the test.

“Tests from unapproved centres will be rejected after verification and the clubs involved suspended from the league.

“The postponement of the league by one week is due to the tasking process of collation and validation. Because of this, the board of the NWFL found imperative to postpone the Week 5 matches to allow the Secretariat to complete their job on the ongoing Covid-19 test on clubs concerned.”

Falode said that the board has given enough time to the clubs to complete the test and send results with proof (pictures) from government-approved test centres, to the Secretariat by mail and hard copies (original) on or before Friday 15th January 2021.

Falode, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, declared that any club found wanting at the end of the exercise will be suspended from the league indefinitely. And the NWFL may have to take over the testing of all the clubs to avoid any of the clubs putting the league into disrepute.

The postponed Week 5 matches will be played on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.