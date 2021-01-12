Fact-Check Reveals EU Did Not Praise Buhari For Release Of Kankara Boys

A fact-check by the international news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP) has revealed that a purported commendation to the government of Nigeria on the release of the Kankara schoolboys did not come from the European Union but from a self-styled organization known as European Union Human Rights Forum (EUHRF) which has no relationship with the global body.

The European Union says the EUHRF is a ‘discredited’ NGO that does not exist in the EU family.

Meanwhile, the only known acknowledgment of the release of the boys to have come from a multinational global organization was from His Excellency Mr. Edward Kallon the UN Chief Representative in Nigeria on December 18, 2020, where he tweeted: