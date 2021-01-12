Murder: Court Martial Sentences Soldier To Death By Firing Squad

A court-martial sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State capital has sentenced Trooper Azunna Maduabuchi to death by firing squad for killing the adjutant of his unit, one Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi.

Trooper Maduabuchi was arraigned for murder after shooting Lieutenant Ngorgi in July 2020 at close range in Bama Local Government of Borno State for refusing to grant him a welfare pass.

He was on Tuesday sentenced to death by firing squad after he was found guilty at the court session held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

This is in accordance with Section 106 of the Armed Forces Act.

Some other soldiers were arraigned for manslaughter and sentenced to various years of imprisonment.

One of the soldiers Sergeant Sani Ishaya was sentenced to four years, Bidemi Fabiyi sentenced to two years while Private Musa Bala and Private Abdulraheed Adamu were sentenced to one-year imprisonment each.

Another soldier Mohammed Kudu who is accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy at a wedding is also sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Lance Corporal Aja Emmanuel arraigned for a lone charge of assault has been de-ranked and now a private soldier.