EndSARS: We Are Working With Judicial Panel To Make Ethical Adjustments – Frank Mba

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, CP Frank Mba, says proceedings at the various judicial panels on restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters are being closely monitored in a bid to make ethical adjustments in the services of the Force.

“We have officers monitoring and involved in the EndSARS hearing/commission sittings across the nation.

“We are documenting events in the panel and there are lessons to be learnt from the before and after acts of the EndSARS rally and coming out with customized solutions to address the issues via deepening the internal process of the Police Force towards community policing,” CP Mba stated on Channels Televisions’ Sunrise Daily.

Mba who was recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner said Nigerians should lookout for a deepened Police Force process that will include a community approach in the implementation of security across the country.

He said the police are working round the clock to make sure they provide a safe and secure environment for citizens to live in.

The police image-maker who described Nigerian policemen as “miracle workers”, urged the government to resolve all issues around remuneration, logistics, and retirement benefits, noting that with all these fixed, the Force will work better.