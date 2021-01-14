Police In Yobe State Reunite Three ‘Abandoned’ Children With Family

The Yobe State Government and Nigeria Police Force have successfully reunited three children rescued in Damaturu the state capital with their parents after thorough investigations.

The Police spokesman in the state, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim explained that the children were allegedly abandoned by their parents in Mafa Local Government Council of Borno state late 2020.

“These children were said to have been abandoned by their parents after giving them transport fare to an unknown destination.

“The children were found by our personnel along Maiduguri road trekking for a long-distance,” he said.

Abdulkarim, further told Channels television that, the parents denounced the allegations saying they might have been abducted but later abandoned.

After handing over the children, the Police warned the parents that the authorities will keep watch on how the children are being brought up.

While thanking the Nigeria Police Force for the reunion, the Commissioner of Youth and Social Development in the state, Goni Lawan, warned the parents of future occurrence.

He explained the state government will not condone any act of violence against children.