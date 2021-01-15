14 Killed, Three Vehicles Damaged In Crash Along Anyingba-Ajaokuta Road

No fewer than fourteen persons, including five children on Thursday, lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on Anyingba-Ajaokuta Road in Kogi State.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Aghure confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He said three vehicles; two trucks and a passenger bus were involved in the accident which happened on the evening of January 14.

He said that the three vehicles were travelling on the same lane towards Anyingba when a truck suddenly hit the bus from behind and as a result of the impact hit the truck in its front.

Aghure said that the bus was trapped in between the two trucks with all the passengers before his men arrived at the scene to carry out a rescue operation which lasted for hours.

He, however, lamented that 14 out of the 23 persons involved in the accident died on the spot while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

According to him, those who died included three female children, two male children, eight women, and one man.

The Sector Commander further explained that three men, one woman, and five children, comprising two male children and three female children were lucky as they survived the accident with some injuries.

He said that the injured were taken to Holley Memorial Hospital, Ochadamu for treatment while corpses of the dead were deposited at the morgue of Grimard Hospital, Anyingba.

Aghure attributed the accident to a possible brake failure but said further investigation will be carried out to determine its actual cause.