2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day In Photos

The 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was held on Friday at the National Arcade in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Remembrance Day is celebrated on January 15 to commemorate the servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

It also honours veterans of World War I and II as well as the Nigerian Civil War.

Dignitaries present include President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello among other top government dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps.

On the part of the service chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

One interesting aspect of this year’s event is that it is the first to be celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, military personnel, government officials and guests all put on their facemasks while observing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

