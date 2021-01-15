Nigeria Holds Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration

Nigeria has held a ceremony to commemorate the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The event which held at the Arcade in Abuja seeks to honour Nigeria’s fallen heroes and the men who give their all to defend the nation’s peace and sovereignty.

As expected, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs were present to pay respect to the nation’s heroes.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Defense, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as well as the leaders of the Legislature and Judiciary.

At the event, President Buhari reviewed the presidential parade and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony.

A signing of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day anniversary register and the release of the pigeons formed part of the highlights of the ceremony.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country and to pay tribute to servicemen and veterans.

Globally, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year and it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War.

But, with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran secessionists on January 15, 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.

Below are some photos from the event.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Honour Fallen Heroes On Armed Forces Remembrance Day