ArmedForcesRemembranceDay: ‘We Cannot Thank You Enough’, Nigerians Pay Tribute To Fallen Heroes

Nigerians are today sending out messages of love in honour of servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

As the nation commemorates its 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, many citizens and supporters of the Nigerian Military all over the world have taken to social media to show solidarity and support.

Wreath-laying ceremonies are expected to hold in states across the country as well as in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where President Muhammadu Buhari and other top officials are expected to be in attendance.

But while the ceremonies are yet to get underway, Nigerians have taken to social media to honour both fallen heroes and those who are still giving their all to ensure that the walls at the frontlines do not fall, leaving the citizens vulnerable.

We can’t thank you enough for d sacrifice u made; u stayed awake to make sure we sleep,

Our posthumous thanks go to you &the families who not only bear the fearful apprehension of their going to war,but also the heart break of their death#ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/RxSigmsaN5 — iam_musty (@MustaphaOlatu19) January 15, 2021

#DHQUpdate #AFRD2021 ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY: TRIBUTE TO OUR HEROES Today we remember our fallen heroes, men and women of the Armed Forces who have paid the supreme price to safeguard our nations peace, security and stability. #VeteransDay #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/z3RuhdAnqR — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) January 15, 2021

Today is Armed Forces Remembrance Day. May God be with our gallant troops and all our fallen heroes families🙏🙏🙏🙏

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay. #AFRD2021 pic.twitter.com/YBbkAgHpQp — TD Cole Esq. ⚖🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) January 15, 2021

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay

I lost brothers and friends, may God rest their souls as we remember them today. pic.twitter.com/EydZOruEXl — writeLoveOnHerArms (@FolaBaby_) January 15, 2021

For 6month she hasn’t seen her Dad and you think she isn’t strong. My baby is strong ooo. Having soldiers has parent

To our falling heroes, we will always remember you#ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #TachaMatters pic.twitter.com/LVZKLXifk3 — Alarima Blessing (@AlarimaB) January 15, 2021

“As we celebrate this #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, we solemnly thank the Almighty God for giving us men and women ready to obey the call to fight and if need be, die for the fatherland. We are grateful that they were faithful to the cause,… pic.twitter.com/JhGTJhsv71 — Francis Ekpenyong (@ekpesfrancis) January 15, 2021

LAST COMMAND OF Late Lt. Col Abu Ali.. “Gentlemen, stay alert , alive and be prayerful. I don’t want any of my soldiers injured or lost his life in this operation, and if at all someone may go down, let me be the one”#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/GirtwEI0ME — GIDADO (@ag_dauda) January 15, 2021

For all that they had done and continue to do in defence of our lives and territorial integrity, on this #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, we have every reason to #ThankASoldier. May the souls of our fallen heroes continue to rest in peace. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 15, 2021

For our sake, they left their comfort zone; had sleepless nights; came face to face with death, some survived it, some couldn’t while some sustained life threatening injury. How can we appreciate all this efforts? We really can’t! #ThankASoldier#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/v82JOCu8J1 — Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) January 15, 2021

Today is Armed Forces Remembrance Day. May God be with our gallant troops and all our fallen heroes families🙏🙏🙏🙏

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay. #AFRD2021 pic.twitter.com/YBbkAgHpQp — TD Cole Esq. ⚖🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) January 15, 2021

Today we remember our military who has lost there life’s in making sure we are safe.

May the souls of our fallen heroes continue to rest in peace. #ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/NegErt25l6 — Ekiti trends (@ekititrends) January 15, 2021

I use this moment and day to appreciate the sacrifices of our Armed Forces. From having to leave families behind, to keeping us safe, to ensuring that we can sleep in peace and comfort while sacrificing theirs, we say thank you.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/pXVyU86Err — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) January 15, 2021

Armed Forces Remembrance Day!

The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vein. Ameen 🤲🏻 #ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/SMdA5ewESA — ✨A.Y✨ (@__AUTHORITY_) January 15, 2021

May Allah continue to keep my father and other soldiers who lay down everything for this country

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/R5v9Car1dj — Amina Yusuf (@amina_yusu) January 15, 2021

Don’t just #ThankASoldier today, appreciate them always. Everyday should be #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay and not just a day 😢 😭 😩 😩 😩 😩 pic.twitter.com/kPZ5ggZmdM — Communicator (@DE_COMMUNICATOR) January 15, 2021

Today, on #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay we remember our fallen heroes and pray for their eternal repose. We also #ThankASoldier still standing and fighting to protect our sovereign integrity, and pray God to protect them and grant us victory over our enemies. pic.twitter.com/WCfBAU0LaH — Sanusi Ohiare, PhD (@Sohiare) January 15, 2021

“As we celebrate this #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, we solemnly thank the Almighty God for giving us men and women ready to obey the call to fight and if need be, die for the fatherland. We are grateful that they were faithful to the cause,… pic.twitter.com/JhGTJhsv71 — Francis Ekpenyong (@ekpesfrancis) January 15, 2021

Today, I remember Tolulope Arotile and all other gallant officers who paid the ultimate price for our country’s safety; who left their families to ensure our country is not hijacked by terrorists. May they find rest in eternity. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/9EO3BVyiN3 — Oluwatobi Odeyinka (@tobi_teepen) January 15, 2021

May the departed souls rest in peace.

And protect the best of men guarding us🙏#AFRD2021 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/3BugT8Ba9A — Yeribaba’s Page✍️🇳🇬 (@Yeribaba_II) January 15, 2021

Today as we remember our fallen heroes, I remember a friend and a brother, LT. Charles T. Avong.

This is to say thank you for giving your life to the service of mother land. Today we appreciate you and pray for the repose of your soul.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay 🕊 pic.twitter.com/DxKiBmCI0z — JESSE of KADUNA (@Jesse_David07) January 15, 2021

Thank you Soldier for you bravery.

Thank you Soldier for the risks you take everyday.

Thank you Soldier for the sacrifices you make.

Thank you for your sleepless nights while we snore in our beds.

We appreciate you. We love you.#ThankASoldier #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/vTWbbr6ulA — Lanre Abdurrazaq (@MOAbdurrazaq) January 15, 2021

May the soul of our fallen heroes continue to Rest in Peace.

God Bless Nigerian Army!

God Bless Nigeria!!.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/RGmrjR2wA9 — Jibrin Makinta (@JibrinMakinta1) January 15, 2021

We pray for them for losing their lives in peacekeeping operations, while fighting against ruthless terrorism in the North East or in an unfortunate circumstances while faithfully, loyally & honestly serving their country.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #OurSafety #ThankASoldier pic.twitter.com/3tOYbB3oDr — Bola Daunsi (@BDaunsi) January 15, 2021

To the gallant soldiers that gave their life for this nation, i salute you all.

And for those at the warfront fighting for the sovereignty of this nation, may God protect you all.

Thanks for the sacrifice.

You are our heroes #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/yn9azPh3cy — Light-Kelvin Ikadi (@ossykelvs) January 15, 2021

To all the Men and Women serving in all the forces of our country, God bless you for your selfless sacrifice. Someday we will have leaders that will make your service worthwhile. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/Bteezcc1cD — Anon (@omiatony) January 15, 2021

You risk it all for our sake And we owe our lives to you for your numerous sacrifices and courage in defending us in our defencelessness. 👮👮#21_Gun_Salute_To_You_Our_Heroes #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/vTKTKVu3BG — Mazi Chukwuemeka AIOMP (@IdokoChukwueme2) January 15, 2021

Today #ThankASoldier, take it a step further and say a prayer for them. This video shows how the Nigerian Air Taskforce destroys BH Terrorists’ Gun-Trucks in Mainok, Borno. May the souls of our fallen heroes Rest in Peace.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/hsFUEl7kLg — Tise Somide (@JayTise) January 15, 2021

“And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier’s tomb, and beauty weeps the brave.”#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #ArmyDay #ThankASoldier pic.twitter.com/1j4hKqkSxg — J A G A B A N (@khalifa_nn) January 15, 2021

Today, we remember and honour our gallant soldiers (fallen and standing) in the line of duty to protect this country.

May their efforts never be in vain.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #ThankASoldier — Brighto 🛳️🛳️ (@Thebrighto) January 15, 2021

God Bless the Nigeria Army.

May his protection continue to be with all gallant men.

Thank you for all your sacrifices. May all gallant men who have paid the supreme price continue to rest in peace.

WE ARE PROUD OF YOU ALL!!#AFRD2021 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #ThankASoldier pic.twitter.com/81ICWWxzkl — Grand Ghost (@GrandGhost_9) January 15, 2021

I join Nigerians around the world to remember our fallen heroes including our dear Tolulope Arotile, first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force. #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay May God console her family, may her soul rest in peace. #ThankASoldier #AFDR2021 pic.twitter.com/u9MvUOuORm — Tise Somide (@JayTise) January 15, 2021

They are not just good soldiers, they are talented too. 💪 God bless the Nigerian Army, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/OwjTC4PPgX — Ileowo Kikiowo (@IleowoKikiowo) January 15, 2021

“Pray alert, stay alert, and stay alive. If someone must die, let it be me”

In special remembrance of Col. Abu Ali, a hero who died while protecting the country in 2016 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/F0VhXWf8CV — Keypad Jet Li🏋 (@reechychukz) January 15, 2021

I AM YOUR WALL!

The Rods and Wire of Steel at my Core are

For those Who gave their Lives

Never to return in Body.

They are the strength of our Wall.

The Mass of Mortar of my Body

Is for the Mass of Men and Women

Who left their Families and. . .#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/pnjA0THFkx — Pete_d_Orator (@leonardokafor0) January 15, 2021

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay

Gallant and honest Nigerian soldiers who have died, been injured in the line of duty.

I celebrate you all.. — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) January 15, 2021

Today we remember and celebrate all the gallant officers and soldiers who paid the ultimate price and gave their life for the motherland – Nigeria 🇳🇬. Thank you for your sacrifice. May your souls continue to rest in peace. Amen 🙏🏽 #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay #ThankASoldier — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) January 15, 2021

Today we celebrate soldiers who give their lives to save the country, those who have died, those who have been injured, those who have been paralysed- To every honest true nigerian soldier out there, we remember you today. And we celebrate you. Happy #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) January 15, 2021

Today I remember my elder brother who died on 31st of December,2020… Keep resting #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/VOHAVtO3zX — Knoryea (@knorye_nnaji) January 15, 2021

Today, we remember the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform — and the families that they leave behind to serve and protect our nation. We thank you all for your service — and pray that Almighty Allah will continue to guide and protect you.#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/C3iCL8jw3l — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) January 15, 2021

The Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country.

Globally, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year and it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War.

But, with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran secessionists on January 15, 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.