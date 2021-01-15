Advertisement

#ArmedForcesRemembranceDay: ‘We Cannot Thank You Enough’, Nigerians Pay Tribute To Fallen Heroes

Channels Television  
January 15, 2021

 

 

Nigerians are today sending out messages of love in honour of servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

As the nation commemorates its 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, many citizens and supporters of the Nigerian Military all over the world have taken to social media to show solidarity and support.

Wreath-laying ceremonies are expected to hold in states across the country as well as in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where President Muhammadu Buhari and other top officials are expected to be in attendance.

But while the ceremonies are yet to get underway, Nigerians have taken to social media to honour both fallen heroes and those who are still giving their all to ensure that the walls at the frontlines do not fall, leaving the citizens vulnerable.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a day set aside for sober reflections on the significance of the armed forces to the country.

Globally, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on November 11 every year and it is known as the armistice day, commemorating the end of the first World War.

But, with the formal end of the Nigerian Civil War following the surrender of the Biafran secessionists on January 15, 1970, the date was changed to mark the restoration of Nigeria’s unity.



