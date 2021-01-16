COVID-19: Lagos Chief Judge Restricts Court Attendance

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, has restricted the number of persons to be in attendance in courts.

This was done as a precautionary measure to check the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular dated January 15, the Chief Judge said only those engaged in essential services are to report for work as only them will be allowed into the court premises.

The Circular also stated that in High Courts, only the presiding Judge and four other staff, which include, the Secretary, Legal Registrar, Court Clerk and Recorder shall attend court.

At the Magistrate Courts, the attendance is restricted to only the Chief Magistrate on grade level 15 and above, together with their legal registrars and court clerks.

The Chief Registrar and Deputy Chief Registrar, however, are expected to be in attendance throughout the week, with the chief registrar having two support staff and the deputy having the secretary and additional staff on a rotational basis.

The circular further notes that “Courts are to sit only thrice in a week, between Monday to Thursday at the discretion of the Hon. Judges and the Chief Magistrates.”