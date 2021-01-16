Female Professor Emerges Vice Chancellor At Yobe University

The Governing Council of Federal University, Gashua in Yobe state has approved the appointment of Professor Maimuna Waziri as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University.

This was the outcome of the fifth Council meeting of the University which held on Saturday.

Professor Maimuna Waziri is a Professor of Chemistry.

She will succeed incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andrew Haruna whose tenure will end on February 10.

According to information made available to journalists, 48 Professors applied for the position, out of which 25 were shortlisted for interaction.

Three candidates made it to the final stage before the Council settled on Professor Waziri.

While congratulating the New Vice-Chancellor, the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Mallam Ibrahim Akuyam called on her to ensure she carries all the staff of the institution along.