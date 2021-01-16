Kaduna Security: Troops Neutralise Several Bandits In Birnin Gwari

Troops of the Nigerian Military have killed several bandits during an operation in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this to Channels Television, said the aircrew of the Nigerian Air Force sighted several bandits on Motorcycles at Saulawa, Kuduru and Farin Ruwa communities where scores of them were duly engaged and neutralised by the fighter jet crew.

He said that more bandits were sighted with herds of cattle along the track from Ungwan Yako to Kuduru and were also engaged and neutralised by the troops.

According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) flights were conducted over the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Akilbu and Barebari, where normal activities were observed.

Similarly, a night patrol mission was also carried out covering the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Olam Farms, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere and parts of Kaduna metropolis, while no suspicious activities were reported.

Other locations covered include Riyawa Sarki, Sabon Gida Riyawa, Bunu, Hayin Maidawa, Buruku, Ungwan Yako and adjoining settlements, as well as Kidandan, Dogon Dawa areas.

Regular ground and air patrols according to the commissioner will continue in identified areas of security interest.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has praised the pro-active efforts of the troops and personnel, commending their determination to remain on top of the situation.