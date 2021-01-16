Advertisement

NIMC To Reactivate 20 Centres For NIN Enrollment In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated January 16, 2021
A file photo combination of an NIMC logo and a sample of the national identity card.

 

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has approved the reactivation of 20 centers within the FCT to ease the process of enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN).

This is according to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke.

The reactivation is expected to commence on Monday.

The Minister has also endorsed the closure of enrolment activities at the NIMC Headquarters in Abuja.

Below are the addresses of the centers being reactivated:

 

S/NOENROLMENT CENTERSADDRESS
1STATE OFFICE2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.
AREA COUNCILS
2ABAJIAbaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT –                Abuja.
3AMACAMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT-                Abuja.
4BWARIArea Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja.
5GWAGWALADACIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja.
6KWALIKwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja
7KUJEOpposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.

 

 

 

SPECIAL CENTRES
8DEI-DEIBeside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market.
9DUTSEDutse Alhaji, FCT – Abuja.
10FHA GWARINPAFHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT – Abuja.
11HIGHCOURT LUGBEBy Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road.
12JIWAAEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT – Abuja
13KARSHIWomen Development Secretariat, Karshi.
14KENUJ SCHOOLKenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT-Abuja.
15KURUDUChief Palace, Kurudu.
16NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARUBeside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT-Abuja
17NIPOST KUBWANIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa
LICENSED PRIVATE AGENTS’ CENTERS
18NIN Enrolment CenterIbro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja
19Afritech multi Concept

 

Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC

Wuse 2, Abuja

 

20NIN Enrolment CenterNo 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

 



