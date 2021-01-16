NIMC To Reactivate 20 Centres For NIN Enrollment In Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has approved the reactivation of 20 centers within the FCT to ease the process of enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN).

This is according to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke.

READ ALSO: NIMC Workers Ask FG To Address Their Demands Or Risk Another Strike

The reactivation is expected to commence on Monday.

The Minister has also endorsed the closure of enrolment activities at the NIMC Headquarters in Abuja.

Below are the addresses of the centers being reactivated:

S/NO ENROLMENT CENTERS ADDRESS 1 STATE OFFICE 2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja. AREA COUNCILS 2 ABAJI Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT – Abuja. 3 AMAC AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT- Abuja. 4 BWARI Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja. 5 GWAGWALADA CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT – Abuja. 6 KWALI Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT – Abuja 7 KUJE Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT.