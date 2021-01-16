Shiite Group Demands Release of El-Zakzaky, Wife

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, a Shiite group, have renewed their demand for the release of their embattled leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, his wife, and other members of the group still in detention.

The Chairman Resource Forum of the IMN, Professor Abdullahi Danladi, said that four years after a federal high court freed El-Zakzaky and his wife, the federal government has refused to obey the court order.

Prof Danladi, who was addressing a news conference in Kaduna, noted that the government’s failure to obey court orders was totally unacceptable.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in 2015 and is being tried by the Kaduna state government over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of the public peace, and criminal conspiracy among others.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, officially declared the IMN banned in July 2019.