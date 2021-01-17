Bandits Kill Village Head, Four Others In Kaduna LGAs

Five persons including a ward head have been killed by bandits during separate attacks in Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.

One of the victims, an 80-year-old woman was killed in Sharu village, Igabi local government area.

According to a statement by the Kaduna state Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the bandits invaded the village and raided several homes, shooting sporadically and in the process, the 80 year old woman, Hauwwa Umaru, was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

In another incident, unknown gunmen killed the ward head of Konti village in Chikun local government, Samaila Yohanna, while two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu were also at Dande community.

The commissioner also disclosed that ,bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan and opened fire on commuters plying the road in Giwa local government area, where one unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received the the reports of the killings with sadness, and has conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured ones, while also imploring security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the disturbing incidents.