Kano: School Resumption Dates Remain Intact – Commissioner

Kano State Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has disputed the widely circulated rumour that schools in Kano will not resume on Sunday 17th and Monday 18th of January.

Clearing the air to that effect, the Commissioner reaffirmed the earlier directives issued by the ministry that all boarding schools students in the state should resume Today Sunday the 17th of January 2021 while day students are to resume tomorrow Monday 18th of January 2021.

He, therefore, urged parents, guardians and the general public to discard the widely circulated rumour, saying that it is not true, as Kano state government has no plan to extend the resumption dates.

The commissioner then called on the parents to comply with the directives so that their wards would resume in time for the commencement of the academic calendar which has been released by the ministry.

Many states in the country have announced the resumption of schools despite a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. Other states have equally postponed the reopening of schools over fears about the increasing level of infections in the country.

The Federal Government had earlier given a go-ahead for schools to be reopened in Nigeria but called for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance,” the ministry added.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had earlier hinted that it would review the resumption date (January 18, 2020) for learning institutions in the country, citing the rising COVID-19 infections in Africa’s most populous nation.

This had sparked fears among many Nigerians that school resumption might be put on hold indefinitely even though many states in the country had set dates for the reopening of the learning centres.