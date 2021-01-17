Advertisement
UNILAG Denies Charging ₦50,000 For Online Classes
The authorities of the University of Lagos have denied charging ₦50,000 for online classes.
This was stated in a statement issued on UNILAG’s website on Saturday.
“The Management of University of Lagos wishes to inform all students, parents and the general public, that a notice on the internet purporting that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is FALSE and should be disregarded,” the statement read.
READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 1,598 More COVID-19 Cases, Seven Deaths
“All students are to commence online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021 at absolutely NO COST.”
UNILAG’s resumption followed the end of a nine-month industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).