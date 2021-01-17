UNILAG Denies Charging ₦50,000 For Online Classes

The authorities of the University of Lagos have denied charging ₦50,000 for online classes.

This was stated in a statement issued on UNILAG’s website on Saturday.

“The Management of University of Lagos wishes to inform all students, parents and the general public, that a notice on the internet purporting that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is FALSE and should be disregarded,” the statement read.

“All students are to commence online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021 at absolutely NO COST.”

UNILAG’s resumption followed the end of a nine-month industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).